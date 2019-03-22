Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas J. Bizzarro Jr..

ATLAS - Nicholas J. Bizzarro Jr., 33, of 117 W. Girard St., passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019.

He was born in Lansdowne, Nov. 29, 1985, a son of Nicholas J. Bizzarro Sr. and the late Colleen Bennett-Bizzarro.

Nicholas graduated from Academy Park, Sharon Hill, in 2003.

He was a member of St. George Church in Glen Olden.

Nicholas worked as a greeter at Wal-Mart, a cook for McDonald's and in the rides department for Knoebels Amusement Park.

He was an avid Reds fan and loved the Raiders. He loved spending time with his family, especially his daughter and niece.

Nicholas is survived by his father and stepmother, Nicholas J. Bizzarro Sr. and Patricia McDowell-Bizzarro, of Atlas; two brothers, Eric and Justin Bizzarro, both of Atlas; a daughter, Carmella Bizzarro; a niece, Emma Meredith, of Shamokin; and a grandmother, Patricia Bennett, of Folcroft.

Nicholas was preceded in death by his mother, Colleen Bennett; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Carmella Bizzarro; and his grandfather, Robert Bennett.

BIZZARRO - Nicholas J. Bizzarro Jr., 33, of 117 W. Girard St., Atlas. Relatives, friends and neighbors are invited to a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Francis Karwacki as celebrant. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Burial will be at a later date, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, send memorial contributions to C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel 17851, to help defray the cost of funeral expenses for the family. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.