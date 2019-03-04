Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicole Scandle Magaskie.

AMBLER -Nicole Scandle Magaskie, 68, of Ambler, passed away very suddenly of heart failure Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.

Nikki was a daughter of Marie and Richard Scandle, of Willow Street, Shamokin.

She graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes with the Class of 1968, and from the Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing in 1971.

Upon graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Dan Magaskie, of Shamokin. They moved to the Philadelphia area to pursue their careers and raise their children, Ryan and Kelsey.

Nikki is survived by her husband, Dan; her son, Ryan; her daughter, Kelsey, who is married to Jason Hunter; a brother, Bo, and his wife, Laurie, and son, Cameron; a sister, Michele and her husband, Mark, and sons, Nicholas and his wife, Stephanie, and Lucas and his fiancée, Victoria Rawa.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Tanya Broscious, who shared Nikki's passion for everything Disney.