MECHANICSBURG - Patricia (MacDonald) Puchalski, 77, of Mechanicsburg, died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019.

You may remember Pat from Shiremanstown United Methodist Church.

Pat's survivors include her husband, Walter Puchalski; her two daughters, Kristine Garverick and Tara Foster; and her four grandchildren.

PUCHALSKI - Patricia (MacDonald) Puchalski, 77, of Mechanicsburg. Pat's family will be remembering her life privately. Care is entrusted to Myers-Buhrig Funeral Home and Crematory.