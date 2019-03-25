Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul E. Haas.

SHAMOKIN - Paul E. Haas, 58, of East Cameron Township, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

Born in Shamokin on Nov. 29, 1960, he was a son of the late Dwight F. and Norma L. (Weikel) Haas.

He was married to Beverly Haas, who preceded him in death.

Paul was a lifelong resident of East Cameron Township. He was a graduate of Shamokin Area High School.

Paul worked as a general laborer for various jobs in the local area.

He was a volunteer for Shamokin Water and Spirit Church and a member of East Cameron Fire Co.

Survivors include a brother, Gerald Schlegel, of Avon, Indiana; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his wife, Beverly, and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Haas and Robert Schlegel.

###

HAAS - Paul E. Haas, 58, of Shamokin. There will be no calling hours. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.