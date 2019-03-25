The News Item

SHAMOKIN - Paul E. Haas, 58, of East Cameron Township, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

Born in Shamokin on Nov. 29, 1960, he was a son of the late Dwight F. and Norma L. (Weikel) Haas.

He was married to Beverly Haas, who preceded him in death.

Paul was a lifelong resident of East Cameron Township. He was a graduate of Shamokin Area High School.

Paul worked as a general laborer for various jobs in the local area.

He was a volunteer for Shamokin Water and Spirit Church and a member of East Cameron Fire Co.

Survivors include a brother, Gerald Schlegel, of Avon, Indiana; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his wife, Beverly, and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Haas and Robert Schlegel.

###

HAAS - Paul E. Haas, 58, of Shamokin. There will be no calling hours. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The News Item on Mar. 25, 2019
