SHAMOKIN - Pauline A. Bondura, 77, of Shamokin, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Geisinger-Shamokin Hospital, Coal Township.

She was born June 26, 1941, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Otto and Mary (Baran) Bondura.

Pauline graduated from Shamokin High School. She worked at Paper Magic, Paxinos, until retirement.

She was a member of the Mother Cabrini Catholic Church, Shamokin.

Preceding her in death was a brother, George Bondura, and a sister, Marie Bondura, on Feb. 15, 2019.

Surviving is a longtime friend, Marian Allan, of Trevorton.

BONDURA - Pauline A. Bondura, 77, of Shamokin. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary's Cemetery, Coal Township, with the Rev. Martin Kobos officiating. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Services, Elysburg, is in charge of the arrangements; Charles Heizenroth III, FD, Joe Murray, supervisor.