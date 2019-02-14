Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Weir.

KULPMONT - Phyllis Weir, 94, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Emmanual Home, Northumberland.

She was born March 3, 192,4 in Mount Carmel, a daughter of the late Albert Leroy and Alice (Moffett) Weir.

Phyllis graduated from Kulpmont High School in 1942.

She worked for the Department of Justice for 30 years until retirement.

She was a member of the Kulpmont Methodist Church.

She is survived by cousins, Ken, Robert, and Jack Moffett, of Virginia; longtime family friends and caregivers, Ruth, wife of Ron Lahr, of Elysburg; and daughter, Amy, wife of Scott Hoffman, of Northumberland, and their son, Matthew, husband of Licia.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Weir.

#$###

WEIR - Phyllis Weir, 94, of Kulpmont. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, with Ron Lahr officiating. Interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Mount Carmel. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Gideons International. P.O. BOX 146, Shamokin 17872. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, F.D Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.