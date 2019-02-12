Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina Oszko.

BLOOMSBURG - Regina Oszko, 89, of 211 E. First St., passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Bloomsburg Care and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Mount Carmel Nov. 28, 1929, a daughter of the late John and Catherine (Grincavage) Zelinski.

She was a graduate of Mount Carmel Catholic High School.

On March 2, 1957, in Mount Carmel, she married John Oszko Jr., who survives and was a homemaker.

She was a member of the former Holy Cross Church and Saint Casimir's Church, currently Holy Angels Church.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include one son, Michael Oszko of Kansas; two daughters, Teresa Waibel and her husband, Rick, of Honey Brook, and Lori Ann Dobratz and her husband, Mark, of Virginia; two grandchildren, twins Nikolas and Samantha Waibel; a sister, Mildred Kashmere, of Washington, D.C.; and sister-in-law, Bernadine Zale, of Bloomsburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Anna Oszko Sr.; a brother, Al Zale; and sister, Ramona Novak and her husband, Andrew.

OSZKO - Regina Oszko, 89, of 211 E. First St., Bloomsburg. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Church of Our Lady, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Francis Karwacki officiating. Burial will be in Saint Casimir's Cemetery, Marion Heights. Viewing will be held from 8 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday in the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.