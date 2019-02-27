Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard L. Amershek.

NEW RINGGOLD - Richard L. "Dick" Amershek, formerly of Elysburg and most recently of New Ringgold, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital in Coaldale.

He was born in Johnstown in 1932.

Dick proudly served on Parris Island in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from Westmont Upper Yoder High School in 1950.

After serving his country, Dick had a long career in the life insurance business.

Dick is survived by a sister, Rosemarie "Posie" (Amershek) Zimmer and her husband, Edward Zimmer, of Fayetteville; a son, Neil Amershek and his wife, Jeanette, of Mahanoy City; a son, Shawn Amershek and his wife, Melissa, of Bristol, Rhode Island; a son, Tim Amershek and his wife, Rene, of Ashland, Massachusetts; a son, Tom Amershek and his wife, Missy, of New Ringgold; a son, Keith Amershek and his wife, Sherri, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; a son, Rick Amershek, of Grand Rapids, Michigan; a daughter, Polly (Amershek) Ariano, of Lebanon; and a son, Bruce Amershek, of Pine Grove. Additionally, Dick's family legacy includes 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen (McKernan) Amershek and Rudy Amershek, of Johnstown; his wife, Rose Marie (Bozinko) Amershek, of Elysburg; a sister, Dr. Kathleen (Amershek) McLoone and her husband, Dr. Gene McLoone, of Johnstown.

AMERSHEK - Richard L. Amershek, formerly of Elysburg and most recently of New Ringgold. A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church in Elysburg with the Rev. Joseph Scanlin as celebrant. Burial will be held in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Arrangements are being handled by the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury.