SHAMOKIN - Robert W. Knorr, 73, of 21 N. Market St., passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

Robert was born in Shamokin, Oct. 27, 1945, a son of the late Marie (Holleran) Knorr Gaskie and Paul Knorr.

Robert was a graduate of Shamokin High School.

A proud veteran, he served with the 92nd Security Police Squadron in the K-9 unit as a sergeant with the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.

He was employed as an orderly at Harrisburg State Hospital.

Robert was a parishioner of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin, a life member of the Independence Fire Co., and a member of Kulpmont American Legion Post 231.

He enjoyed eating breakfast at Palmer's Diner in Coal Township every morning.

Robert is survived by a niece, Danielle Griffiths, her husband, Michael, and their daughter, Kristyn, of Coal Township; a nephew, Daniel Knorr, of Shamokin; numerous cousins; two sisters-in-law; and special friends, including Tina and Betty.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. The viewing will be followed by a religious service at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Adam Ziolkowski, O.F.M., Conv., of Mother Cabrini Church, officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow the service in St. Edward's Cemetery, Coal Township. The family requests as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions be made to the PA Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, (www.pspca.org), 350 E. Erie Ave., Philadelphia 19134, or , ( ), P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718, or , (woundedwarriorproject.org), 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.