KULPMONT - Rose A. Bolick, 94, passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, peacefully in her home.

She was born in Mount Carmel Dec. 18, 1924, a daughter of the late Louis and Bertha (Przekop) Cort.

She attended Mother of Consolation School and Mount Carmel High School. Rose was a lifelong resident of Mount Carmel and Kulpmont.

In 1947, in Our Mother of Consolation, Mount Carmel, she married Edward F. Bolick, who preceded her in death.

Rose was a member of Mother Cabrini Church after the closure of Saint Casimir's Church in Kulpmont. She was a member of the Rosary group of Saint Pauline Center. She was also a member of the Polish Culture Club in Mount Carmel.

She was a wonderful baker, cook and grandmother.

Rose was employed as a seamstress until retirement. She worked for Arrow Shirt Factory.

Rose is survived by two daughters, Marilyn Fanfera and her husband, Paul, of California, and Judith Fannon and her husband, Edward, of Danville; two sons, Raymond Bolick and his wife, Eva, of California, and Edward Bolick, of Kulpmont; a grandson, Nathan Fanfera, of California; a granddaughter, Elyse Escalante and her husband, Nathan, of California; a great-grandson, Paul Escalante, of California; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a twin sister, Lillian Paskevich and her husband, Anthony; a sister, Gabrielle Zawalick; and two brothers, Anthony Cort, and Henry Kort and his wife, Barbara.

BOLICK - Rose A. Bolick, 94, Kulpmont. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, with Franciscan Friar the Rev. Martin J. Kobos officiating. Burial will be held in All Saint Cemetery following the service. Viewing will be held from 8 to 9:45 a.m. prior to the service in the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home, 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, Charles Lucas, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Pauline Center, 1150 Chestnut St., Kulpmont 17834 or to Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.