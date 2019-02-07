Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose A. (Barletta) Kuznicki.

ATLAS - Rose A. (Barletta) Kuznicki, 97, of 335 W. Saylor St., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, peacefully, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with her family by her side.

She was born in Atlas, Aug. 9, 1921, to the late Thomas and Mary Carmen (Fabrizio) Barletta.

On Aug. 17, 1946, she married the late Alfred H. Kuznicki in St. Paul's Chapel in Atlas.

Rose was kind, loving and giving to everyone. She volunteered for numerous organizations and was an active member of the St. Pauline Center, Kulpmont, secretary of Paulinarians for many years and a member of Divine Redeemer Church, Mount Carmel.

She didn't know the meaning of keeping her feet on the ground. She loved to travel with her daughter, Alice, and her two sisters. When she wasn't out on their ventures or on an overnight trip to a casino, she enjoyed reading, and watching "The Love Boat" or "Little House on the Prairie."

She had a newly-found talent for drawing and enjoyed making and giving away paper roses made from napkins. She loved to tell stories of by-gone days and always had everyone laughing at her experiences. She loved her family. The highlights of her days was to be surrounded by family and friends.

Rose lived a long and full life and will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Rose is survived by two daughters, Linda Vincenzes and her husband, Nicholas, of Atlas, and Alice Kuznicki, of Danville; three grandsons, Jody Vincenzes and his wife, Lisa, of Atlas, Kevin Vincenzes and his wife, Donna, of Atlas, and Nicholas Vincenzes and his wife, Desiree, of Bloomsburg; two great-grandsons, Michael Vincenzes and Daniel Vincenzes; three great-granddaughters, Grace Vincenzes, Klaire Vincenzes and Kennedy Vincenzes; a brother, Martin "Brill" Barletta; two sisters, Peggy Yancheski, of Kulpmont, and Shirley Gard and her husband, Nick, of Kulpmont; a sister-in-law, Bernice Barletta, of Bethlehem; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband, Rose was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Lucy Giordano; and two brothers, Carmen Barletta and Michael Barletta.

KUZNICKI - Rose A. (Barletta) Kuznicki, 97, of 335 W. Saylor St., Atlas. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. at Divine Redeemer Church, 438 W. Avenue, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Ryan Fisher as celebrant. Burial will be held in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg, following the service. Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Friday at the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.