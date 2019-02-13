Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemarie Theresa (Loftus) Skocik.

ATLAS - Rosemarie Theresa (Loftus) Skocik, 92, of Atlas, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, of natural causes while surrounded by her loving family at the Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

She was born in Ashland Jan. 1, 1927, a daughter of the late William and Margaret (Rowan) Loftus, who were formerly of Centralia. She was one of six children and was raised by her father after her mother died in 1936.

She and her late husband, Edward H. Skocik, raised nine children in Mount Carmel.

Rosemarie was always a dedicated and loving mother and was the homemaker. She enjoyed visits from all four generations of her family, even during her later struggles with dementia.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish.

Surviving are her eight loving children, David Skocik and his wife, Roseann, of Dover, Delaware, Margaret Behney and her husband, Larry, of Harrisburg, Robert Skocik and his wife, Nancy, of Elysburg, Raymond Skocik, of Atlas, Rosemarie Skocik, of Atlas, who was her faithful, loving and constant caregiver, William Skocik and his wife, Marybeth, of Dover, Delaware, Sheila Zanella, of Mount Carmel, and Dr. Albert Skocik and his wife, Katie, of Harrisburg; 22 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Alice Bakowicz, of Stowe; a daughter-in-law, Judi Skocik; nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding her in death in addition to her parents and her husband, Edward H. Skocik, was a son, Edward T. Skocik; four brothers, Joseph, William, Donald and infant brother, Robert Loftus; a sister, Margaret (Loftus) Ryan; and a son-in-law, Joseph Zanella.

SKOCIK - Rosemarie Theresa (Loftus) Skocik, 92, of Atlas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Mount Carmel. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Ralpho Township. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.