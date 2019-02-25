COAL TOWNSHIP - Seth Harold Hoffman, 31, of 1220 State St., passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

He was born in Danville on Dec. 30, 1987, a son of Robin Hoffman and the late Phyllis M. (Dinger) Hoffman. He was a lifelong resident of the Shamokin/Coal Township area.

He was a graduate of Shamokin Area High School, Class of 2006.

After graduating from high school, Seth was accepted into the Electrical Workers Union, IBEW Local 607, where he received his training, served his apprenticeship and continued working within Local 607 at various locations in the area.

He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ, Coal Township.

He was an avid movie and film watcher. He retained a wealth of knowledge on various subjects through documentaries he loved to watch.

He had a love for drawing and entered his art in numerous shows and competitions and won ribbons for his art at the Bloomsburg Fair. He enjoyed playing pool and was a member of a few different local leagues and entered numerous pool competitions. Most of all, he cherished time spent with friends and family.

He is survived by his father, Robin Hoffman; aunts and uncles, Dale and Marlene Hoffman, of Coal Township, and Randy and Pam Hoffman, of Elysburg; and cousins, Susan, Johnathan and Mikey; several other nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis, in 1989; and his grandparents, Jean and Harold Hoffman.

HOFFMAN - Seth Harold Hoffman, 31, of 1220 State St., Coal Township. A viewing will be held at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Service will begin at 11 a.m., with Pastor Jean Eckrod, of the Salem United Church of Christ, officiating. Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park Cemetery, Stonington.