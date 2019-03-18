Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley L. Payeskie.

ELYSBURG - Shirley L. Payeskie, of Elysburg, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at Bloomsburg Care and Rehabilitation Center, Bloomsburg.

She was born March 30, 1944, in Elysburg, a daughter of the late Harry and Margaret (Shaffer) Slotterback.

On May 20, 1963, she married Edward Payeskie Sr. Her husband preceded her in death on Oct. 16, 2016.

Early in her life, Shirley had been employed in the local garment industry. She also worked in the cafeteria at Southern Columbia High School. Most recently, she worked at Knoebels in food planning and preparation.

She was a member of Elysburg Presbyterian Church. Shirley enjoyed having dinner with her friends and traveling. Most importantly, Shirley enjoyed being with her family.

Survivors include three children, Edward Payeskie Jr., of Kissimmee, Florida, Lori A. Payeskie and her husband, Scott Starke, of Doylestown, and Randy L. Payeskie, of Elysburg; four grandchildren, Megan L. Payeskie, Miranda L. Payeskie, Ryan S. Starke and Jacob E. Starke; and a sister, Bess Long, of Tharptown.

###

PAYESKIE - Shirley L. Payeskie, of Elysburg. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Elysburg Presbyterian Church, 320 W. Valley Ave, Elysburg, with Pastor Matthew Young presiding. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Elysburg Fire Co. Ambulance, PO. Box 288, Elysburg 17824. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.