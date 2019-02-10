Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Lloyd Herb.

ELYSBURG - Wayne Lloyd Herb, 96, of Elysburg, and formerly of Pitman, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born Aug. 17, 1922, in Klingerstown, a son of the late Lloyd S. Sr. and Mabel (Clark) Herb.

He was married to the late Arlene Jacko, who preceded him in death in 2001.

A farmer and avid sportsman, Wayne worked for 20 years as a mechanic and retired from Kerris and Helfrick, Mount Carmel.

He was a 32nd Degree Mason and was a member of the F&AM Herndon Lodge 702, the Valley of Harrisburg Consistory and St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Paxinos.

Wayne took up archery hunting in his early 90s and successfully harvested two deer. He loved to tinker with engines, enjoyed his weekly ritual of dinner and cards with friends, and was famous for his homemade ice cream, peanut butter pies and sauerkraut.

He will be deeply and fondly missed by family and friends.

Wayne is survived by a sister-in-law, Betty Boyer; 12 nephews and nieces; many grandnephews and nieces; and great-grandnephews and nieces.

In addition to his parents and wife, Wayne was preceded in death by two brothers, Clayton Herb and Lloyd Herb Jr.; two sisters, Helen (Herb) Fertig and Grace (Herb) Falck and their spouses; two nieces; two nephews; and a great-grandnephew.

A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ (Blue Church), Airport Road, Paxinos. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Paul Gurba officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Philadelphia Shriners Hospital c/o , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. The Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, has charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, go to www.srrfh.com.