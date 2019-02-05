Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. Lindenmuth.

William J. Lindenmuth, of Mount Carmel, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at his home with his daughter Kathleen at his side.

William was born to the late Russell and Adeline (Taminski) Lindenmuth on Nov. 9, 1934, in Mount Carmel. He was the younger of two sons and is survived by his brother, John Russell Lindenmuth.

William was married to Mary Ann (Dobson) Lindenmuth for 31 years. She preceded him into eternal rest on Oct. 24, 2016.

Bill grew up in Mount Carmel and attended Holy Cross School.

Bill served his country in the United States Navy where he was a Seebee.

He attended Lincoln Chiropractic School in Indiana and graduated with a doctorate degree in Chiropractor Medicine. Bill had a practice in Philadelphia, but his primary employment was with the Philadelphia Fire Department, where he served 25 years.

After his retirement, he and his wife, Mary Ann, loved to travel and lived in Port Isabel, Texas, for 10 years. They never traveled without their constant companions, Sammy and Hammy.

Upon returning to Mount Carmel, Bill pursued his other hobbies of fishing and hunting, but particularly his craft of woodworking. He was known for his excellent carpentry skills and made furniture such as beds, desks and cabinets for his sons, daughters and friends. In between these activities, he also loved to cook and smoked various foods.

Bill was a member of the former Holy Cross Church and a member of the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, where he loved participating in the choir.

He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2110 and the American Legion Post 91 and local hose companies.

Bill was a caring man who would help his family and friends in times of need and was always there to give his advice. His dedication and loyalty to his family and friends will be greatly missed.

William is survived by his three sons and two daughters, William J. Lindenmuth, of Philadelphia, James J. and Thomas R. Lindenmuth, of Mount Carmel, Kathleen Lutz and Christine Perez, both of Mount Carmel, a loving step-daughter, Michelle Gallagher, of Oak Ridge Estates, 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

LINDENMUTH - William J. Lindenmuth, 84, of Mount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. The Rev. Francis Karwacki Pastor will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of Mass in the church. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mt. Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a condolence to the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.