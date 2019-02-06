|
KEYSER – Barbara Dawn Allamong, 86, of Keyser, died on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Ruby Memorial in Morgantown, WV.
Born on Wednesday, April 6, 1932 in Piedmont, WV, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Marguerite E. (Welch) Butler. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Welch Allamong on May 20, 2010 and her brother, Richard "Dick" Butler.
Barbara graduated from Keyser High School, Class of 1950 and was a retired A&P Cashier. She attended Rees Chapel United Methodist Church in her younger years and was a former member of Laureldale homemakers and CEO's of Mineral County.
Surviving are her children, Mark Allamong and wife Molly of Pearisburg, VA, Kimberly Royce and husband Mark of Bruceton Mills, WV, Roger Allamong and Tommy David Allamong both of Keyser; her brother, Gerald "Jerry" Butler of Keyser, her sisters, Diane Lease of Ocala, FL, Margo Savage and husband Dennis of Oakland, MD and Peggy Leatherman and husband E.A. of Purgitsville, WV. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Katherine Allamong, Benjamin Allamong, Holly Seguin and husband Shawn, Andrew Royce, Brittney Orndorff and husband Joe, Lindsey Favara and Shelly Allamong; her great-grandchildren, Anthony Favara, Roman Favara, Noah Crouse, Owen Davis, Harper Mae Orndorff, Mattis Seguin and Gage Orndorff and special lifetime family friend, Glenn Workman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Barbara Dawn Allamong to Mineral County Public Library, 105 N. Main Street, Keyser, WV 26726
Friends will be received at the Markwood Funeral Home on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm and 6:00 – 8:00pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Randy Crowe officiating. Interment will follow in Potomac Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be left for the family after Barbara's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2019