KEYSER - Carlton L. Davis, 80, of S. Main Street, Keyser, WV, departed this life on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA.
Born on February 8, 1938 at Littleton, NC, he was the oldest child of the late Merritt Davis, Sr. and Annie (Carter) Davis. He also was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Clara Bruce and a brother-in-law, Carl Ramsey.
As a boy, Carlton excelled in the two room schoolhouse in Olive Grove and the segregated schools of Warren County, NC. His favorite subjects were chemistry and history. Accepting Christ at an early age, Carlton was an active member of the Oak Chapel A.M.E. Church in Warrenton where he served as Superintendent and Sunday school teacher. As a teen, Carlton,his best friend, John Carr and four other friends formed a gospel singing group. The boys would sing at numerous black churches throughout Warren County. He was a former member of the St. John A.M.E. Church in Westwood, New Jersey, Cornerstone Ministries in McCoole, MD and was currently a member of the Keyser Church of God.
From an early age, Carlton had a love for family. His favorite pastimes were driving the wagon, hunting, fishing and working on the farm with his maternal grandfather, Alexander Carter. He loved to tease his siblings and cousins by telling them that he was the favorite grandchild of their paternal grandfather, Horace Davis. Together, Carlton and "Pa Horace" would do home repairs. Pa Horace also owned a general store where he would let young Carlton mind the store when he had business to attend to. Carlton would later recall those days in the store as some of his favorite because he could eat all of the saltine crackers and sardines that he wanted,
In May of 1956, Carlton graduated from John R. Hawkins High School. After graduation, the "Red Rooster" relocated to Baltimore, MD with a cousin for several years and worked at Johns Hopkins Hospital. He then moved to Hackensack, New Jersey and became a member of the United Steel Workers. He then became an upholsterer for Sleepable Sofas and retired after many years. After retiring, he and Elaine moved back to her home in Keyser and settled into the hills of West Virginia.
Carlton loved to fish and throw his line in all the rivers and ponds around Westwood, New Jersey. He also loved to tinker with his cars, loved barbecuing and he claimed to be the "Grill Master."
Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Clara Elaine (Bruce) Davis; his son, Carlton Herbert of Keyser; his sister, Judy (Davis) Ramsey of Roosevelt, NY; his brother, Merritt Davis of Jamaica, Queens, NY; sister-in-law, Satilphia Bruce of Keyser; brother-in-law, Ralph Bruce and wife Kim of Keyser and nieces and nephews, Stephanie Ramsey, Demetria Ramsey, Judario Ramsey, Shawron Ramsey, Lya (Davis) Whitmore, Rhonda Hernandez, Tyrone Selby, Geraldine Selby, Michael Bruce, Julia (Bruce) Martin, Matthew Bruce, Maurice Bruce, Jill (Bruce) Clark, Mitchell Bruce, Nicole Bruce, Jared Bruce, Tristin Bruce, Patricia Bruce and Joshua Bruce.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Keyser Church of God, 277 W. Piedmont Street, Keyser, on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Larry Idleman officiating. The family will also receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
The family wishes to thank Kathy Jenkins and Katy Roderick for the special care they gave to Carlton. Also, to Keyser EMS, New Creek Rescue and Valley Medical Transport for all their assistance and always being there and to Potomac Valley Hospital and Winchester Medical Center for the care given to Carlton in his last hours.
