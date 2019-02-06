|
KEYSER – Charles Adam "Pop" Simmons, Sr., 79, of Keyser, died on Tuesday, February 05, 2019 at Piney Valley Nursing Home.
Born on January 20, 1940 in Landis, WV, he was a son of the late Theodore and Beulah (Shreve) Simmons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Terry Simmons; his brothers, Gary, Billie and Richard "Rick" Simmons and his sister, Betty Helmick.
Charles served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and was a retired Coal Miner for Consol Energy. He was a member of the United Mine Workers.
Surviving are his wife, Joyce Arlene (Solomon) Simmons; his children, Donald Sutherland, Melissa Sutherland and husband James, Charles A. Simmons, Jr. and wife Teresa and Tammy Simmons; his Brothers, Donald Simmons and wife Joan and Wayne Simmons and wife Irene and his sisters, Barbara Durst, Twila E. Goodwin and Shirley DiGacome. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ace Sharpless, Natasha Houser, Casey Sutherland, Ashley Blackburn, Vince Blackburn, Deanna Sutherland, Trevor Sutherland, Charles A. Simmons, III, Kris Simmons, Zackary Simmons and Jacob Simmons and his great-grandchildren, Gabrialla High and Kinslee High.
Friends will be received at the Markwood Funeral Home on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 11:00am – 1:00pm. Funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00pm with Reverend Lauren A. Godwin officiating. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left for the family after Charles' obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2019