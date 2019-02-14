|
KEYSER – Dorothy Jane (Bartlett) Scott, 95, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Piney Valley Nursing Home.
Born on Tuesday, June 26, 1923 in Keyser, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Bertha (Rolls) Bartlett. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, James R. Scott, Sr.; her brothers Alfred and Walter Bartlett and her sister, Frances L. Jacobs.
Dorothy graduated from Howard High School, Piedmont and retired as a Community Action Social Worker. She was a member of the Janes United Methodist Church, Keyser, United Methodist Women, CEO, Traveling Mommas Red Hat Group, Washington Smith Post 152 American Legion Auxiliary, and a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW, Keyser.
Surviving are her children, James Randolph Scott, Jr. and wife Eyvonne, of South Field, MI, Frances "Peachie" Jones and Christine Marshall and husband Larry, both of Keyser; her grandchildren, Terri Lynn, Deatria, Gerri Lee, Monique, Shannon, Flo, J. Randy, III, Ryan, Ebony and Janell; her sister-in-law, Frances Bartlett; her 21 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her extended family of friends who shared special lifetime memories.
Memorial Contributions may be made in honor of Dorothy Jane Scott to the Janes United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 293, Keyser, WV 26726
At Mrs. Scott's request, her body will be cremated and there will be no viewing. A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW, Keyser on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2:00pm.
A private Inurnment will be held in Rest Lawn Memorial Gardens, LaVale, MD.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the Markwood Funeral Home, Keyser.
Condolences may be left after Dorothy's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2019