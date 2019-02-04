|
PURGITSVILLE - Frances Louise (Bowman) McGee, 89, of Purgitsville, WV, went to her home in Heaven on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Potomac Valley Hospital, Keyser, WV.
Born on June 6, 1929 in Burlington, WV, she was a daughter of the late James Frank and Sadie Jeanette (Taylor) Bowman. She also was preceded in death by her former husband, Dane A. McGee; an infant grandson, Joshua Isaac McGee; a brother, Bruce Bowman; a sister, Isabel (Bowman) Heishman and a special friend, Charles W. "Bill" Rogers. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Mrs. McGee was a 1947 graduate of Keyser High School and was a faithful member of the congregation of Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church in Purgitsville, where she was a song leader for many years. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, women's chorus and the White Pine Quartet and duets with her daughter, Trudy. She was also a past member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.
Surviving are her children, Trudy Trenton and husband Boyd of Purgitsville, Roxanne Hubert and husband Don of Blaine, WA, Randy McGee and wife Teresa of Purgitsville and Larsen McGee of Purgitsville; five grandchildren, Brad A. Trenton, Sean McGee, Megan McGee, Erin McGee and Allison McGee and two great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Wade Sirk and Rev. Claude Wheeler officiating.
Interment will be in the McGee Family Cemetery, Purgitsville, WV.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. McGee's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2019