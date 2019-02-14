|
KEYSER - Melva Jean Amtower, 78, of Beacon Street, Keyser, WV, died Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA.
Born on May 29, 1940 at Ridgeville, WV, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd Raymond and Helen Virginia (Kelley) Sears. She also was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Amtower on May 8, 2010; two brothers, Arnold and Ray Sears; a sister, Betty Riggleman; two brothers-in-law, Jim Liller and Tom Amtower; a sister-in-law, Viola Amtower and a step great-granddaughter, Brianna Sulser.
Mrs. Amtower was a 1958 graduate of Keyser High School. She enjoyed being a homemaker and was formerly employed with both Potomac Valley Hospital in the respiratory department and as a customer service representative with the former Fashion Bug Store in Keyser. She was an active member of the Sunnyside Church of the Brethren, New Creek, WV. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and friends, especially her great-grandchildren, Peyton and Liam.
Surviving are her son, Randy W. Amtower and wife Becky of Keyser; one granddaughter, Renee Kitzmiller and husband Logan of Keyser; three step grandchildren, Robert Spiker and wife Kerri of Capon Bridge, WV, Rachel Spiker and companion Tom Sulser of Keyser and Renae Evans and husband Josh of New Creek; two great-grandchildren, Peyton Kimble and Liam Kitzmiller and a step great-grandchild, Reid Spiker. Also surviving is her sister, Pat Liller of New Creek; a brother-in-law, Raymond Riggleman of Keyser and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 2-4 p.m.
A memorial service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 4:00 p.m. with Karen Shoemaker officiating.
Private inurnment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
Jean's heartfelt wish was to have her body donated to medical science in the hope of being able to help someone else, but due to her recent surgery, that wish was unable to be fulfilled. In keeping with her wish, the family encourages the gift of memorial contributions to the donor's favorite medical charity.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Amtower's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2019