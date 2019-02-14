|
KEYSER - Nancy L. Harrison, 65, of Bobwhite Drive, Keyser, WV, died Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV.
Born on July 3, 1953 at Keyser, WV, she was a daughter of the late Victor K. and Charlotte W. (Welch) Harrison. She also was preceded in death by her stepmother, Helen E. (Whipp) Iman Harrison.
Nancy was a graduate of Keyser High School, received her B.A. Degree from Alderson-Broaddus College in Philippi, WV and her Master's Degree in Elementary Education from Frostburg State College. She was retired as an elementary school teacher with the Mineral County Board of Education. She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Keyser and was an ardent animal lover, especially her furry children. Three of her special furry children, Spring, JoJo and D.C. passed away before her. She also greatly enjoyed horseback riding in her younger years.
Surviving are one stepbrother, Lyle J. Iman of Seattle, WA; three stepsisters, Bonnie Shinsky of Arlington, Texas, Barbara Land of Mechanicsville, VA and Tami Wolfe of Hanover, VA and two more of her furry children, Mazie and Catness.
At Nancy's request, there will be no visitation or services. Her wish was to have her cremated remains scattered on the family farm on Tucker Ridge Road in Antioch, WV.
The Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Keyser, is in charge of the arrangements.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to either the A.S.P.C.A.,
P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 or to the donor's local animal shelter.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Nancy's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2019