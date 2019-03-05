|
Together Again
KEYSER - Patricia Ann "Pat" (Kesecker) Cole, 80. of Lynmar Street, Keyser, WV, died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her residence.
Born on August 15, 1938 at Keyser, WV, she was a daughter of the late Charles H. Kesecker, Jr. and Nellie J. (Studenwaldt) Kesecker. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth C. Cole on March 24, 2017; an infant brother, Billy Kesecker and a grand-nephew, Chris Kelly.
Mrs. Cole was a 1956 graduate of Keyser High School. She was a founding charter member of the Keyser Rescue Squad and served with the squad as a volunteer for 21 years. Methodist by faith, she was also a member of Chapter # 191, Women of the Moose, Keyser. A loving wife, Mom and homemaker, Pat dearly loved her family and dedicated her life to taking care of them.
Surviving are two daughters, Diana Lynn Cole and Connie Sue Hayes and husband Pat, all of Keyser; a brother, John M. "Jack" Kesecker and wife Ann and a sister, Joy Lee Roderick, all of Keyser; a brother-in-law, Elwood "Woody" Cole and wife Janie of Westernport, MD; several nieces and nephews and 10 "Grandcats."
At Mrs. Cole's request, there will be no public visitation or services.
Interment will be in the Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser.
The Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2019