Robert E. "Bob" Daigle Jr.
"He didn't tell us how to live, he showed us by example"
"Nothing is impossible" he would say, but it is. It is impossible to sum up the life of a great man in a short column of words, especially a man who impacted so many lives. It is also impossible to imagine how we will go on without him. He was the patriarch of our family, our rock, our advice giver, our fix-it-all man. On February 24, 2019, he faced the one thing he could not fix, but he faced it with dignity and strength, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Dover, New Hampshire on April 21, 1946, he was the son of the late Robert E. Daigle Sr. and Helen A.(Stottlemyer) Daigle Ray as well as a stepfather Paul Ray. He grew up in Baltimore, Md. but graduated from Bruce High School in Westernport. This is where he met the love of his life, Brenda G. McCoole Daigle. They were married on August 1, 1964, and spent 54 years having fun, going on adventures, enjoying life and raising a family together in Fort Ashby, WV. "Tinman" by trade, for many years he owned and operated his own business, Bob's Heating and Air Conditioning, but that was only one facet of who he was.
He was a...
Cherished Husband and best friend to his wife, Brenda; Loving Father to Kristine Palmisani and husband Pat of Winchester, VA and Tammy Pratt and husband Tom of Fairview, NC: Proud Pap to his five grandchildren, Christopher Benson and wife Samantha, Amie Benson, Nathaniel Benson, Ethan Benson, and Joshua Pratt and wife Jessica as well as his 6 great grandchildren; Beloved Brother to Steve Daigle and his wife Nancy and an all-around fun loving, loyal guy to numerous other relatives and close friends.
He loved anything with a fast motor and wheels, whether it be go-carts, motorcycles or American made Hot Rods and especially enjoyed his latest project, a 48 Chevy. He was a fearless, thrill seeker that lived life to the fullest, treated everyone with honesty and integrity, and worked hard everyday for his family. He was humble but believed he could do anything, and in our eyes he could.
Friends will be received at Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. A memorial service will be conducted immediately after the visitation at 2:00 p.m.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Daigle's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2019