Smith Funeral Home-Keyser Chapel
85 S. Main Street
Keyser, WV 26726
304-788-3781
Russell K. "Rusty" Hamilton

Russell K. "Rusty" Hamilton Obituary
KEYSER - Russell K. "Rusty" Hamilton, 72, of Spring Street, Keyser, WV, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at his residence.
Born on October 20, 1946 at Keyser, WV, he was a son of the late John Franklin and Violet Virginia (Rogers) Hamilton. He also was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Kay Davis and a nephew who was like a son to him, Rodney Scott Null.
Mr. Hamilton was a 1964 graduate of Keyser High School and was employed with the B & O Railroad with 17 years of service as a clerk. He was a member of the Keyser Presbyterian Church.
Surviving is a brother, John Hamilton of Florida and two nephews, Brian Metz and John Metz, both of Stafford, VA.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at the Potomac Memorial Gardens with Pastor Tom Forbes officiating.
Interment will follow.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Hamilton's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2019
