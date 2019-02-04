|
KEYSER - Shirley Ann Snyder, 70, of Keyser, WV, died Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at the Hampshire Center in Romney, WV.
Born on June 5, 1948 in Mineral County, WV, she was a daughter of Rev. John T. Martin, Sr. of Petersburg, WV and the late Elizabeth C. (VanMeter) Martin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Snyder on March 9, 2019; a sister, Juanita Catherine Newcomb and a sister-in-law, Karen Martin.
Mrs. Snyder was formerly employed at the Keyser Wal-Mart Super Center and with the private medical practice of Dr. Elaine Price. She was Protestant by faith.
Surviving, in addition to her father, are her children, Sandra Miller and husband James of High View, WV, Deborah Lawless of San Diego, CA and Robert D. Snyder, II of Smithsburg, MD; two brothers, Donald Martin and Robert Martin and wife Jan, all of Keyser and six grandchildren, Jim and Chris Miller, Josh and Hannah Lawless and Sydney and Timothy Snyder.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor James Miller officiating.
Interment will be in the Duling Cemetery, Keyser.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mrs. Snyder's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Mineral Daily News-Tribune from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2019