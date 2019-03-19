Home

POWERED BY

Services
Welch Funeral Home Montross Chapel
17546 Kings Hwy
Montross, VA 22520
(804) 493-8770
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Boswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Dennis Boswell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christopher Dennis Boswell Obituary
Christopher Dennis Boswell, 67, a long time resident of Colonial Beach, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. He was a delivery driver for Domino's and enjoyed collecting fossils and arrow heads.
He is survived by his father, William D. Boswell of Montross; sister, Linda Blevins of Blackstone; brothers, Wally (Moira) of Laceysprings, VA , John (Kathi) and Larry (Patricia), all of Montross ; two nieces; eight nephews; and his Domino's family who were his second family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia F. Boswell.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home, Montross Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Dept., 312 Colonial Ave., Colonial Beach, VA 22443.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now