Christopher Dennis Boswell, 67, a long time resident of Colonial Beach, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. He was a delivery driver for Domino's and enjoyed collecting fossils and arrow heads.
He is survived by his father, William D. Boswell of Montross; sister, Linda Blevins of Blackstone; brothers, Wally (Moira) of Laceysprings, VA , John (Kathi) and Larry (Patricia), all of Montross ; two nieces; eight nephews; and his Domino's family who were his second family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia F. Boswell.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home, Montross Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Dept., 312 Colonial Ave., Colonial Beach, VA 22443.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Mar. 20, 2019