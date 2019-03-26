Home

Clifton Bristow Balderson Obituary
Clifton Bristow Balderson, 89, of Newland, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. Bristow was a former member of the Richmond County Planning Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals, former president of the Richmond County Farm Bureau, and a founding member and charter member of the Richmond County Volunteer Fire Department #3 Auxiliary. He was also an elder and trustee of Newland Church of Christ.
Bristow is survived by his wife of 66 years, Indianola Rock Balderson; son, Clifton Moxley Balderson (Kim); three daughters, Debbie L. Harper (Billy), Dee B. Davis (Brian) and Judy G. Sydnor (Roy); six grandchildren, Kendall Marx, Sylvia Povar, Amanda and Jonathan Sydnor, Matthew Harper and Clifton James Balderson; and five great-grandchildren, Robyn, Aidan, Bella, Maddie and Lily.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lois B. Clark.
A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Newland Church of Christ where burial followed in the church cemetery.
Family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home-Marks Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Newland Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, 1044 County Bridge Road, Warsaw, or the Richmond County Fire Department #3 Auxiliary, PO Box 1232, Warsaw, VA 22572.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Mar. 27, 2019
