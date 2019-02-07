Deborah Ann Pauley, 63, of Colonial Beach, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital surrounded by her family. Mrs. Pauley was born April 26, 1955 in Westmoreland to parents Melvin and Mary Sanford, and had five brothers and sisters.

Deborah was a proud and nurturing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend. She never hesitated to help people throughout her life. Her hobbies included reading mystery novels, going to the ocean on vacation with her family, and spending all of her free time with her grandchild, Nathan Morgan. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and baking, and being the caretaker of her family.

Mrs. Pauley is survived by her husband of 44 years, Michael Pauley; her children and their spouses, Russell (Ambrosia) Pauley and Rachael (Brian) Morgan, and one grandchild, Nathan Morgan. She is also survived by her brother and sisters, Elaine Cox, Janie (George) French, Bill (Allison) Sanford, Doug (Julie) Sanford, and Chris Sanford.

A viewing was held at 11:00 a.m. hour prior to the service on February 2, 2019 at 10 Garfield Avenue, Colonial Beach. Funeral service immediately followed the viewing. A graveside service followed at St. Peter's Cemetery in Oak Grove. The family would like to personally thank the entire Wilkerson's Restaurant family and staff who helped Deborah expand her opportunities in life. Memorial donations will be accepted to the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 121 James Monroe Hwy, Colonial Beach, VA 22443, and the Virginia Cancer Institute, 6605 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23230.

