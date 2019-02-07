Donald Aaron Douglas, 76, of Warsaw, passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019. Mr. Douglas was a retired Farm Bureau Insurance Agent. Prior to selling insurance, Mr. Douglas owned and operated a Sears Catalog Store. He also owned BEX and several other clothing stores over the years. He graduated from Farnham High School and the University of Richmond. Donald played basketball at UR his freshman year and played baseball all four years. Donald was an avid Spiders fan who was a men's and women's basketball season ticket holder for many years until his health made it difficult to attend games.

Mr. Douglas was recently selected to the Northern Neck Sports Wall of Fame. Donald had served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and a trustee at Cobham Park Baptist Church in Warsaw. He also served as the first president and a coach for the Richmond County Little League and was also a long time member of the Virginia State Board of Elections.

Donald is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy Mothershead Douglas; sons, Tracy and Barry (Drema) of Warsaw; daughter, Teri D. Haislip (David) of Lottsburg; grandsons, Christopher Haislip (Tara) and Tucker Douglas; granddaughters, Connor Haislip and Rachel Douglas and his brother, Ronald Douglas (Anne) of Durham, NC.

Visitation was held Thursday, January 31, at Welch Funeral Home-Marks Chapel from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services were held Friday, February 1, at 2 p.m. at Cobham Park Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cobham Park Baptist Church, PO Box 306 Warsaw, VA 22572, Richmond County Rescue Squad, 6674 Richmond Road, Warsaw, VA 22572 or to the University of Richmond Athletics Department, 28 Westhampton Way, Richmond, VA 23173. Published in Northern Neck Group on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary