Obituary Condolences Flowers Donald Deforest Boyer was a devoted parishioner of St. James Episcopal Church in Montross for almost 40 years. This church is where he will be laid to rest. That interment service will be scheduled at a later date. A memorial service for Donald is scheduled for Saturday, April 13, at 3 p.m. St. Johns Episcopal in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. At the time of his death, Donald and his wife, JoAnn, had both very recently moved to living in the Riverside Rest Home in Dover, New Hampshire near their children, hence the memorial service being very far from his beloved town of Montross.

Donald was born in Ranson, West Virginia and spent his youth in West Virginia and had the pleasure of serving the United States as a tenor in the US Army Chorus. During that time he was also the lead tenor at the National Cathedral. Donald possessed a brilliant mathematical mind. He had a Masters degree from George Washington and then left his pursuit of a PhD to use his skills as an applied mathematician at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division. He spent over 30 years working at the naval base on complex projects such as the Trident Missile System and Radar Accuracy using Lasers. During those years Donald was a dedicated choir director at St. James Episcopal Church which was four doors down from his home in Montross. Early in his directing at St. James, one of Donald's musical highlights was that his church choir was one of only two small church choirs selected to sing at the consecration of a new bishop in Washington DC. Donald always boasted that his chorus was the only chorus known to man that never went flat while performing the Randall Thompson Alleluia. This claim may very well be true. Fact checking left to the reader. Donald's passion for music led him to form the Northern Neck Choral Society which was later named the St. James Festival Choir. Through these groups Donald shared his love for classical music, performing numerous beloved masterpieces at venues such as Warsaw Baptist Church, Farnham Episcopal Church, Menokin Baptist Church and the chorus's home church of St. James Episcopal Church, Montross.

Donald regularly enjoyed a drink of single malt Scotch accompanied by good conversation, particularly baseball trivia or politics. Donald was known to have an encyclopedic steel-trap memory filled with unbelievable recall of Baseball trivia as well as numeric figures of just about any subject he was discussing. Donald loved to listen to the opera on Saturday afternoons as well as in person at the MET. Donald and JoAnn, spent many happy summers at The Chautauqua Institute. Donald and JoAnn also enjoyed traveling, with memorable trips to Europe, California and Canada in the company of their very close friend, Marilyn Harvey.

Donald was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Lillian; his sister, Mildred and his son, Ashley.

Donald leaves behind the love of his life, JoAnn Boyer, to whom he was married for 38 years. He also leaves his children, Landya McCafferty and her husband, Patrick; Arienne Boyer and her husband, Clyde; and Galen Boyer and his wife, Susan. His grandchildren, Jacqueline, Maureen, Ashley, Deirdre, Nolan and Claire. Donald will also be deeply missed by his Canadian nephews Robert and Doug Householder and their wives, Heather and Jaqueline and his grand-nephews, Jack and Clint. Published in Northern Neck Group on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries