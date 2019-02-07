|
|
Elwyn Ashley Balderson, Jr., 76, of Montross, passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019. He was a member of Rappahannock Baptist Church and was retired from Department of Commerce.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Hinson Balderson; mother, Evangeline Balderson of Farnham Manor; daughters, Deborah N. Balderson of Stafford and Kristin C. Balderson of Montross; and grandchildren, Jordan A. Kennon and Charel C. Stevens.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Providence United Methodist Church with Pastor David Lagerveld officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery. Pallbearers were Demetrius Stevens, David Bradley, Bill Hinson, Jordon Kennon, David Hennage and Chip Jones.
Memorial contributions may be made to Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 913, Montross, VA 22520 or Riverside Hospice, 618 Hospital Road, Medical Arts Building A, Tappahannock, VA 22408.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Feb. 8, 2019