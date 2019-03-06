|
Evangeline Sanford Balderson, 92, of Montross, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was a member of Rappahannock Baptist Church and a self-employed caregiver. She was the widow of Elwyn Ashley Balderson.
She is survived by her sister, Iris Rubynette Vaughan (Jim); grandchildren, Deborah Nicole Balderson and Kristin Charel Balderson; great-grandchildren, Jordon Alexander Kennon and Charel Cheyanne Stevens; and daughter-in-law, Charlotte H. Balderson. Also surviving are two nephews, Sandy Sanford (Charlotte) and David W. Hennage (Debbie); and two nieces, Mary Call and Pam Overton (Cliff).
Other than her husband she is preceded in death by a son, Elwyn Ashley Balderson, Jr.; brother, Walter Irvin Sanford; and a sister, Alice Hennage.
Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at Rappahannock Baptist Church, Warsaw. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
The family received friends 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at the Montross Chapel of the Welch Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rappahannock Baptist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Pam Fawver, 1106 Oak Row Road, Warsaw, VA 22572 or the SPCA, 10819 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Published in Northern Neck Group on Mar. 7, 2019