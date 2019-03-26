Frances Marks Baxter, age 79, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was born August 25, 1939 to Edward and Kathleen Marks.

She is survived by a her husband, William "Bill" Baxter of San Antonio, Texas; two sons, Douglas Wallace and his fiancée Donna, and Gary Wallace and his wife, Lynn; a step-daughter, Cindy Baxter Fortney and her husband, Dean; two step-sons, John Baxter and William Dee Baxter, Jr; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Jeanie Shafer-Cox and her husband, Ned; brothers, Marshall Marks and his wife, Patty, and John Marks and his wife, Cathy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lucy Marks Hoop.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Welcome Grove Baptist Church with her brother, John Marks, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Welcome Grove Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Welcome Grove Baptist Church, 7368 Newland Rd, Warsaw, VA 22572.