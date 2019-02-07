|
|
Harold Ray Anderson, 89, of Montross, passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019. He was a member of Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, a retired truck driver for North American Van Lines and a U. S. Air Force veteran (Korea).
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Anderson; sons, James Gregory Anderson (Brenda) of Martinton, IL, William Roy Anderson (Karen) of Stafford, and Wessley Ringgold (Dona) of Lusby MD; daughters, Shirley Stocks (Jimmy) of Florida, Julie Marie Anderson of Pensacola, Fl, and Barbara Ringgold of Richmond; fourteen grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Anderson; sister, Velma Johnson, and daughter, Cheryl Lynn Spell.
The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home, Montross.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home, Montross with Rev. Kevin Elmore officiating. Interment followed at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, LaPlata, MD at 2:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Virginia 2235 Staples Mill Road, Suite 100, Richmond, VA or .
Published in Northern Neck Group on Feb. 8, 2019