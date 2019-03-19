|
|
Herbert H. Bray, 89, of Heathsville, Virginia passed away on March 13, 2019. He was a
U. S. Army military policeman.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Constance Rowe Bray; son, Gordon Bray of Germany; step daughters, Susan Haynie (Johnny) and Janet Diehl; sister, Sarah B. Swann; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
After retiring from the Army with 21 years of service, Mr. Bray served the German Armed Forces as a criminal investigator for five years.
He was a prominent church leader for Heathsville United Methodist Church where he served as Lay Leader and chairman of the Administrative Council. Mr. Bray was also a prominent member of Mid County Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary and a prior member of American Legion Lodge Post # 117, Reedville, Virginia.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p. m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Heathsville United Methodist Church. Interment will follow the service at St. Stephens Episcopal Church Cemetery, Heathsville, Virginia. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heathsville United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 82, Heathsville, VA 22473 or Mid County Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 355, Heathsville, VA 22473.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Mar. 20, 2019