Howard Bradley McGeorge, age 42, of Farnham, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019. He was the owner and operator of Elite Water Solutions of Virginia. He was a member of Farnham Baptist Church and attended services at Bethany Baptist Church. Brad enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved his family dearly.

He is survived by his wife, Mandy Brann McGeorge; his son, Aaron McGeorge; his daughter, Taylor McGeorge; cousins and "adopted" daughters, Lexi and Tori Hanks; his parents, Howard and Wanda McGeorge; his mother and father-in-law, Wayne and Diane Brann; his grandparents, Albert and Marjorie Hanks; his brother, Drew McGeorge (Lynsie); his brother-in-law, Michael Brann (Cara); nephew, Landon McGeorge; niece, Chloe McGeorge; and best friend and "brother from another mother," Glen Vaughn.

Brad is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Howard and Margaret McGeorge; his uncle, Danny Hanks; and cousin, Kendall Ashton.

A funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Bethany Baptist Church with Rev. Kori Kiss and Rev. Rodney Morrison officiating. Interment followed the service in the Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, February 11, 2019 at Bethany Baptist Church..

Memorial contributions may be made to Welch Funeral Home, for the Howard Bradley McGeorge Memorial Fund, 10300 Richmond Road, Warsaw, VA 22572.