Hoyt Hill Perry, Jr., 71, of Leedstown passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019. Mr. Perry was a graduate of Washington and Lee High School in Montross and the University of Richmond. He retired as a backflow inspector for Stafford County, served as President of Virginia Cross Connection Control Association and was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, Montross.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Cathy Gouldman Perry; sons, Brantly Perry of Aylett and Adam Perry of Richmond; daughters, Delany Perry and Currie Woznick (Eric), all of Richmond; stepson, David "D J" Duchene of Timberlake, NC and stepdaughter, Lynette Davis of Mechanicsville. He is also survived by a brother, Dr. Thomas Perry of Yakima, Washington and grandchildren, Connor, Domonic, Ethan and Vyktoria Clement, Nicholas Perry, Bryce, Pierson and Taylor Davis and Callie Matthews.
A Memorial Service was held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 3, 2019 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Oak Grove. Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, Outreach Fund, PO Box 177, Montross, VA 22520 or Oak Grove Vol. Fire Dept., PO Box 159, Colonial Beach, VA 22443.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Feb. 8, 2019