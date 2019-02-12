|
Laurie Estelle Bowen, 72, of Hague, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. She was a member of Coles Point United Methodist Church and had retired as a clerk at Food Lion stores. She is survived by her husband, Randolph E. Bowen; son, Randy Bowen of Hague; daughters, Teresa Ann Carroll of Hague and Lynn Bowen King (Donald) of Kinsale; brother, David Gordon (Brenda) of Warsaw; sisters, Linda Bowen (Frankie) of Hague, Doris Ann Sadler of Callao and Kathleen Self (Edward) of Warsaw; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Coles Point United Methodist Church with Rev. Bob Gochenour officiating. Interment in Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers: Donald King, Dkota Caroll, Blake Tolson, Craig Jenkins, John Jenkins and Beau Morris.
Memorial contributions may be made to Coles Point United Methodist Church, PO Box 113, Hague, VA 22469.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Feb. 13, 2019