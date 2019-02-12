Mable Schools Langston, age 92, passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida. Born in Tidewater, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Lindsey Logan and Viola Mable Schools. Mrs. Langston served in the United States Army and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel working in the nursing corps during her 20 years of service. Mrs. Langston was a member of the First Baptist Church of Highland City and a longtime member of the Homemakers Club of Bartow. She was preceded in death by her four brothers, Lawson, Chunk, Herbert, and Reamy; two sisters, Myrtle and Lucy; husband, Robert William "Bob" Langston; and her grandson, Shane Langston. Mable is survived by a loving family that includes four sons, Robert Langston (Lelia) of Athens, Georgia, Jeffrey "Jeff" Langston (Ramona) of Winter Haven, Gilbert "Skip" Langston (Vivian) of Fort Meade, and Lawrence "Larry" Langston (Vicki) of Odessa. She also leaves behind three sisters, Helen Schools, Edythe Schools, and Bettie Forster (Buddy), along with eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The family received friends on Thursday, January 31, at First Baptist Church of Highland City from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral services immediately followed at the church. Interment services were held at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Meade. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Highland City, 5410 Yarborough Lane, Lakeland, FL 33812. Published in Northern Neck Group on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary