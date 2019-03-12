Michael J. Dennett, 65, of Heathsville, Virginia, passed away in Sebring, Florida, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born November 10, 1953, in Keene Valley, New York. He was the son of Edward and Florence Dennett.

Michael was a people person. He enjoyed their company and the chance to laugh with them. He brought support and laughter to even the worst situations. He was self-employed, owning his own business as a general contractor. He built many commercial stores across the country and graciously shared his talents with family and friends. He was an avid golfer and a member of Quinton Oaks Golf Course.

Michael is survived by his loving wife, Margaret; three sisters; three brothers; and a plethora of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.

A celebration of life will be held in Virginia this spring.

Michael spent his last few days in the comforting care of the Good Shepherd Hospice/Bud & Donna Somers Hospice House. If you would like to make a donation in Michael's memory, you may send it to: Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870 or on line at [email protected] . Published in Northern Neck Group on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary