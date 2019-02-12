Rachel Jenkins Hill, 81, of Montross, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 13, 2019. She was the loving wife of Charles Henry Hill Jr. for 63 years.

Rachel was a retired supervisor for Levi Strauss Company. She was a member of Rappahannock Baptist Church where she was very active serving as the first female deacon, also serving as clerk for 50 years and many other offices. It could be said that if the doors of the church were open, Rachel was there. She was a giant in a petite body.

Rachel was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She also loved her humming birds.

Rachel was preceded in death by her parents, Charles C. and Cora Mozingo Jenkins, one brother and two sisters.

Other than her husband "Charlie" she is survived by her son, Charles H. "Chuck" Hill, III and his wife, Robyn of Fredericksburg; one sister, Christine Jones of Montross; two grandchildren, Stefanie Hill and Courtney Barnes (Chris) and two great-grandchildren, Harrison Barnes and Asher Click.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Rappahannock Baptist Church, Warsaw.

The viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home, Montross.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Rappahannock Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Pam Fawver, 1106 Oak Row Road, Warsaw, VA 22572.