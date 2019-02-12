|
Reverdy F. Nicholson, of Callao passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019. He was the widower of Elizabeth L. Nicholson. He is survived by his two children, Reverdy F. Nicholson, Jr. and Betty Beach; five grandchildren, Ross Beach, Careyanne Deyo, Angel Beach, Carly Dirghangi, and Reverdy Nicholson, III; and four great-grandchildren, Alyssa Beach, Drake Deaner, Carson Deyo, and Ravi Dirghangi. He is also survived by his beloved companion of many years, Susan C. Nicholson. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home, Marks Chapel. Interment will follow the service in the Henderson United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Welch Funeral Home, Marks Chapel.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Feb. 13, 2019