The family of Rose Ann Rockson announced her passing on January 30, 2019. Services were held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, February 3, at the Berry O. Waddy Funeral Home, 14476 Northumberland Hwy, Burgess, after which Rose was laid to rest at Roseland Cemetery in Reedville.

Rose died peacefully and is remembered with enduring love by her husband, Thomas; sons, Thomas Jr. and Christopher; daughter, Helen Ann Weddle; grandchildren, Emily Weddle, Spencer "Jack" Weddle, and Joseph Rockson; siblings, Louis Grasso, Vincenza Russo, and Joseph Grasso; cousins, Jeannette Grasso and Ralph "Junior" Grasso, as well as four nephews, three nieces, and many other surviving relatives.

Rose was born on January 10, 1946, to Giuseppe "Joseph" and Elena "Helen" Grasso, in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, where she resided until her marriage to Thomas Rockson Sr. on March 23, 1965. She then moved to Suffolk County, Long Island where she raised her three children and worked for several decades in the county departments of Child Protective Services and Adult Protective Services. In 1991, she moved to Northumberland County, Virginia, where she later became an active member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Fleeton and an enthusiastic volunteer at St. Mary's Thrift Store on Fairport Road in Reedville.

Rose is remembered best as a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, and as a gentle spirit with a heart of boundless generosity and compassion.

The family requests that donations be made to St. Mary's Thrift Store, 108 Fairport Rd., Reedville, VA 22539 in support of community outreach programs sponsored by St. Mary's Episcopal Church.