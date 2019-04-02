|
rmerly of Heathsville, Va., passed away on March 29, 2019 with both daughters at her side. She was a retired cafeteria manager for the Prince Georges School System. She was the beloved wife for 48 years of the late Bill Booth and is survived by daughters Valeri Beck and husband Daniel of DE., Roberta Lynne Crim and husband Jim of MD., grandchildren Christopher Beck, Matthew Beck, Sarah Crim and Natalie Crim and great-grandchildren Camden Beck, Logan Beck, Liam Beck and Grayson Beck.
A funeral service will be held at Smithland Baptist Church, Heathsville, VA on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock, VA is assisting the family. Online remembrances may be made at faulknerfuneralhcs.com.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Apr. 3, 2019