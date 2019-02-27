|
|
Teresa A. Burnett, 63 of Montross passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Mary Washington Hospital. Formerly of Alexandria, Teresa enjoyed collecting antiques and loved sewing and making things with her hands. She is survived by her fiancé, Harold Nelson; her mother, Kathleen Burnett; her son, Ronnie Thodos (Kathy); her sister, Tammy McGuinn; her brothers, Ronnie and Clifford Burnett; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Her father, Charles Burnett and her sister, Sherry Cooper, preceded Teresa in death. A funeral service was held Saturday, February 23, at 11:00 a.m. in the King George chapel of Storke Funeral Home. The family received friends at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service. Burial followed in Historyland Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Neck Group on Feb. 28, 2019