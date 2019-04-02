Vernon Ray Donovan, 69, of Farnham, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Ray was known by his family and friends as a wheeler and dealer and most

of the time got the best of it. He could also do just about anything

with his hands: painting, carpentry, as well as auto body work. Ray was a long time member of the Callao Moose Lodge. He is survived by his brothers, Harry Vernon Donvovan, Jr. of Kilmarnock, Sherwood Donovan (Becky) of Farnham and Harold Donovan of Warsaw; two stepsons, John and Clay Frederick (Donna); six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Vernon Donovan, Sr. and

Rose Mae Bennett Donovan; wife, Janet Fay Collier Frederick Donovan; and

brother, Harry L. Donovan. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Welch Funeral Home-Marks Chapel with interment following at Totuskey

Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the funeral service. In keeping with Ray's wishes, all funeral attendants are requested to dress casually, jeans and T-shirts are welcome.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Totuskey Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at PO Box 100 Haynesville, VA 22472.