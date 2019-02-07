Virginia Felts Brown was born April 27, 1929, in Capron, Southampton County, VA, to Robert Lee and Laura Gillette Felts. She graduated from Mary Washington College with a degree in Education, and from The College of William and Mary with a Masters in Library Science. She was a beloved teacher and school librarian for 34 years in Westmoreland, Richmond, Stafford, and Essex County schools. She married James Dall Brown, Jr., in 1952, and raised their two sons, James Dall III "Jamie" and Cary Randolph at Spring Grove Farm in Mount Holly, and in Fredericksburg. Virginia's passions included teaching, genealogy, and travelling. She was a true patriot and a very active member of her community. She was an active parishioner of Cople Episcopal Parish, also serving as their Parish Historian and Senior Warden of the Vestry. She was President of the Mary Washington College Alumni Association and a Board member for another six years. She was President of the Northern Neck Historical Society and Editor for many years of their scholarly Magazine. In 2003 she was Co-Chairperson for Westmoreland County's 350th Anniversary Celebration. As a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Virginia served as Chapter Regent and State Chairman for Stratford Hall Plantation. She was a member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames, the Jamestowne Society, the Mayflower Society, the Huguenot Society, the Order of the First Families of Virginia, the Westmoreland Garden Club, the Association for the Preservation of Virginia Antiquities, and the James Monroe Memorial Foundation. Virginia passed away on January 25, 2019, and is survived by her son, Cary; her daughter-in-law, Katey; grand-children, Cary Jr., Caroline, and Lauren, all of Tampa, FL; her sister, Agnes F. Matheis of Portsmouth, VA; nephew, Larry Jones of Smithfield, VA; countless cousins and a large circle of friends. There was a viewing on February 1, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home, 17546 Kings Hwy, Montross. The funeral service was held February 2, at 11 a.m. at Yeocomico Episcopal Church, 1233 Old Yeocomico Rd, Kinsale. Following the service, Virginia was laid to rest between her beloved husband, Dall and her son, Jamie. The family requests donations be made to Cople Parish Episcopal Church for the preservation of its historical church or to a . Published in Northern Neck Group on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary