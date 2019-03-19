|
Walter Hugh Belfield, age 96, of Newland, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was a retired area manager for Western Electric. Walter was a United States Navy Veteran of World War II and a member of Newland Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Wilhelm Belfield; his son, Walter H. Belfield, Jr. (Lien); his daughters, Linda Odom, Patti Durbin (Jim), and Dale Zamorano; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Walter was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Bernice Mae Belfield; his sister, Ruth Belfield Sisson; his brother, James Ryland Belfield; his sons-in-law, Noyl Odom and Orlando Zamorano, and his daughter-in-law, Rita Belfield.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Newland Church of Christ.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Newland Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Newland Church of Christ, 1044 County Bridge Road, Warsaw, VA 22572.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Mar. 20, 2019